SDMC Asks Delhi Schools to Add Chapter on Martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's Sons in Syllabus

Soon, students in South Delhi based schools will learn about the martyrdom of the son of Sikh guru Gobind Singh in their syllabus. Fondly known by their followers as Chote Sahibzade - Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were bricked alive in 1704 by Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan on orders of Aurangzeb.

The south Delhi municipal corporation education committee chairperson Nikita Sharma in a letter to its education director urged him to include a chapter in its schools on Baba Zorabar Singh and Guru Govind Singh’s son Baba Fateh Singh’s martyrdom. Sharma said that it will be a real tribute to their martyrdom.

>Read| Kerala Govt to Shut Schools Again, Classes 10 to 12 Allowed on Campus With Restrictions

Advertisement

In her letter, she said that Prime Minister Narender Modi had declared on Prakash parv of Guru Govind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru while giving tributes to his two young sons that the day would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas. She said Baba Zorabar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were known for their brave deeds and courage. She said according to the historians these two gurus were respected for their patriotism and faith.

“Chaar Sahibzade is a term endearingly used for the four sons of the Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Taking this link forward, we request you to include a chapter on the martyrdom of chote sahibzadey," read the letter. It added, “According to historians, they are highly respected as they project unshaken patriotism and belief in the previous era of Sikh religion."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.