Searches for Nursery Admissions Soar with 159% After Schools Reopen: Survey

As state governments across the country lift restrictions on the reopening of schools, searches for nursery school admissions and playschools have seen a spike, as per a report by Just Dial Consumer Insights. Searches for nursery school admissions skyrocketed by 159 per cent year on year while that for playschools soared by 128 per cent YOY.

Mumbai saw a maximum number of queries for nursery school admissions and playschools. The total number of searches for nursery school admissions and playschools grew by 154 per cent in tier-II towns and tier-I by 111 per cent. The number of searches in tier-II towns and cities has grown significantly and now remained marginally ahead of tier-I.

The increase in the number of searches in tier-II cities is also reflective of the fact that queries for nursery schools grew by 200 per cent and playschools by 149 per cent. In tier-I cities, searches for nursery schools went up by 162 per cent and playschools by 102 per cent.

Among tier-I cities, Mumbai, which saw the strictest lockdown as it was the worst impacted due to Covid-19, saw maximum searches for nursery school admissions followed by Delhi and Pune. Ranchi, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Nashik were the top-5 cities with maximum demand for nursery schools among Tier-II cities.

Mumbai also saw most of the searches for playschools followed by Delhi and Hyderabad. Out of all Tier-I cities, Delhi saw the maximum growth in searches at 124 per cent. Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana were the top-5 tier-II towns and cities that saw maximum searches for playschools.

“It is encouraging to see that our school system is returning to physical mode after a long period of online classes due to the pandemic. Search trends on Just Dial indicate that demand for pre-schools and nursery school admissions are soaring. The total number of searches related to playschools and nursery admissions jumped by 131 per cent on Just Dial across the country. The rise in searches on the platform is also a testament to its success in helping parents get the best information online enabling them to make the best decision for their kids," Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial said.

