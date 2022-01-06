SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Officer Posts for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 55,600

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for 120 grade A officer posts. The officer grade A (assistant manager) is for the general, legal, information technology, research, and official language streams. Interested and eligible candidates can apply up to January 24 at the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

The phase I online exam will be held on February 20, while phase II on March 20 and April 3. The Phase III interview date will be revealed in due course of time. “The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period," reads the official notice.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Total - 80 vacancies

Legal - 16

Information Technology - 14

Research - 7

Official language - 3

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Age limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as of December 31, 2021, that is, the candidate must have been born on or after January 1, 1992.

>Educational qualification: General stream: Master’s degree in any discipline, bachelors’ degree in law, bachelors’ degree in engineering from a recognized university, CA, CFA, CS, and CWA.

>Legal stream: Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized university and institute.

>Information technology: Bachelor’s degree in engineering (electrical / electronics/electronics and communication/information technology/computer science) or master in computers application or bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/information technology.

>Research strem: Master’s degree in statistics / economics / commerce / business administration (finance) / econometrics from a recognized university / institute.

>Official language: Master’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at bachelor’s degree level or master’s degree in Sanskrit / English / economics/commerce with Hindi as a subject at bachelor’s degree level from a recognized university/institute.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of SEBI

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SEBI officer grade A link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for the unreserved, OBC, and EWS category is Rs 1000 while for SC, ST and PwBD is Rs 100.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

The mode of selection will be a three-stage process — phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and phase III (interview round).

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600.

