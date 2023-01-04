Home » News » education-career » SEED 2023 Registration Closes Today, How to Apply For Design Entrance Exam

SEED 2023 Registration Closes Today, How to Apply For Design Entrance Exam

SEED 2023: Candidates seeking admission to the design programmes offered by SID can complete the online application at sid.edu.in. The exam will take place on January 15

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 09:24 IST

Delhi, India

SEED 2023 registrations at sid.edu.in (Representative image)
SEED 2023 registrations at sid.edu.in (Representative image)

Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune is all set to close the registration process for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 today, January 4. Candidates seeking admission to the design programmes offered by SID can complete the online application at sid.edu.in.

Earlier, SEED was supposed to close the application process on December 31, 2022. But the institute extended the registration deadline till January 4. The SEED application process started on September 5. As per the SEED 2023 timetable, the exam will take place on January 15 in a single shift from 9:30 am to noon in an online mode. The SID will provide the admit cards from January 4 to January 15, on the official website. The results will be declared on January 23.

SEED 2023: How to Apply

Advertisement

Interested applicants can fill out the application by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official SID SEED website - sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the register option.

Step 3: Now candidates can enter their information.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details before submitting the form.

Step 6: Pay the SEED exam registration fee. Applicants will have to pay Rs 2,950 for registration.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

After the registration process, the institute will offer two online mock tests for the applicants to practice. The first online mock test will be released on January 12 and the second on January 13. Candidates can download sample papers through the official page.

SEED is a design aptitude consisting of 150 marks, which covers questions on colour, geometry, visual observation, creative thinking ability, general design awareness, and Indian culture, craft, and awareness. There will be no negative marking. Students who qualify for SEED can apply for BDes admission in SID. The institute offers a design degree in one of the four primary areas namely communication design, industrial design, fashion design, and fashion communication.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: January 04, 2023, 09:24 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 09:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures