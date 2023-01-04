SEED 2023 Registration Closes Today, How to Apply For Design Entrance Exam

Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune is all set to close the registration process for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 today, January 4. Candidates seeking admission to the design programmes offered by SID can complete the online application at sid.edu.in.

Earlier, SEED was supposed to close the application process on December 31, 2022. But the institute extended the registration deadline till January 4. The SEED application process started on September 5. As per the SEED 2023 timetable, the exam will take place on January 15 in a single shift from 9:30 am to noon in an online mode. The SID will provide the admit cards from January 4 to January 15, on the official website. The results will be declared on January 23.

SEED 2023: How to Apply

Interested applicants can fill out the application by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official SID SEED website - sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the register option.

Step 3: Now candidates can enter their information.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details before submitting the form.

Step 6: Pay the SEED exam registration fee. Applicants will have to pay Rs 2,950 for registration.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

After the registration process, the institute will offer two online mock tests for the applicants to practice. The first online mock test will be released on January 12 and the second on January 13. Candidates can download sample papers through the official page.

SEED is a design aptitude consisting of 150 marks, which covers questions on colour, geometry, visual observation, creative thinking ability, general design awareness, and Indian culture, craft, and awareness. There will be no negative marking. Students who qualify for SEED can apply for BDes admission in SID. The institute offers a design degree in one of the four primary areas namely communication design, industrial design, fashion design, and fashion communication.

