Send Bill to Scrap NEET to President: Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Governor R N Ravi to forward the Bill to scrap NEET to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent. It was earlier passed by the Assembly to exempt the state from the medical entrance exam and to provide admission on the basis of class 12 marks.

In a meeting, Stalin requested Ravi to send the Bill immediately to Kovind so as to get expeditious Presidential assent for it, reported news agency PTI. The Bill was passed on September 15 after the government said the exam is discriminatory and those students from rural areas were at a disadvantage.

“NEET will not be the only gateway to “ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against admission to medical education programmes," the government had said earlier.

The government had said that if the centralised medical entrance exam continues, then there might not be enough expert doctors to be employed in the government hospitals. The government had formed a panel, the Justice Rajan Committee, which revealed a 165 pages report titled “Report of the High-Level Committee To Study The Impact of NEET on Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu" to study the socio-economic impact of NEET.

The report revealed that students who have been enrolled in MBBS courses via NEET have performed poorly than those enrolled based on class 12 marks. “The health care system of Tamil Nadu will be very badly affected," if NEET continues, the report added. It also said the syllabus of the medical entrance exam is skewed towards the CBSE board and several children from government schools have been shifting to the central board.

Dr Jawahar Nesan, a member of Justice AK Rajan committee had earlier said that “those who get admitted based on NEET are primarily from urban, affluent, educated families. We found that 70% of students when they finish their PG course chose to work with private corporate hospitals. But it was not the case before the introduction of NEET. Earlier, 70% of students chose to work with government hospitals. Therefore I would say NEET is destructive, it shatters the public health system."

