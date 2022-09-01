September Academic Calendar: From CUET, JEE Advanced Results to NEET PG Counselling, Major Events This Month

With most of the exams at the school and college level being over, it is time for results season and subsequent counselling processes to commence. Right from results of medical and IIT entrances to their counselling processes, here is a list of academic events set for September:

JEE Advanced answer key, result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will release the final answer keys and results on September 11. It has released the question papers and the response sheets. The online display of provisional answer keys will be on September 3 and the window to raise objections will be open till September 4. The tentative date to start the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12.

JEE counselling: Counselling for admissions to IITs, NITs, and IIITs is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). As many as 114 institutes, 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government-funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) enrol students via the JoSAA counselling process. It will held in six rounds beginning September 12. Students will be assigned seats in various institutes after they register themselves based on their JEE Main and Advanced scores. The CSAB will take care of two special counselling rounds for the remaining seats across institutes, through its own online portal.

NEET result: The results of the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be released on September 7. Once released, it will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the preliminary answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 on August 31. As many as 18,72,341 candidates registered to take the exam this year, which the highest ever.

NEET PG counselling: The counselling process for admission to postgraduate courses across medical colleges, has been deferred by two weeks. It was scheduled to begin on September 1 but later postponed. The new dates will be announced soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notice said, “NEET-PG Counselling 2022 has been rescheduled, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates."

MHT CET 2022 results: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result on September 15. Once released, it will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 answer key has been released today, September 1. Candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding questions, if any through candidate login till September 4 up to 5 pm.

CUET result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results by early September. An official announcement is awaited. Once the result for CUET-UG 2022 is out, it will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam has been divided into six phase. CUET was initially split into two phases. The second phase, which took place from August 4 to August 6, was plagued by several technological issues, which forced the postponing and cancellation of papers. CUET is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20, decided earlier.

