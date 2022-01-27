SGPGIMS Recruitment 2022: From Medical Officer to Drivers, 165 Posts Vacant, How to Apply

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow has invited applications to fill up 165 group B and C posts through an online written exam. Candidates can visit the official website of the institute — sgpgi.ac.in to submit their applications. The last date to apply is February 14.

As many as 165 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The posts range from medical physicist, assistant dietician, receptionist, stenographer, housekeeper, pharmacist, junior engineer, store keeper, and data entry operator among others.

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

>Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates must be between 18 and 40 years.

>Educational qualification: Candidates must have a graduate or postgraduate or diploma certificate depending on the post they are applying for. Those applying for the post of the driver must be 8th pass.

>Also read| Issue With RRB NTPC Results? Here’s How to File Complaint, Know Redressal Mechanism

SGPGIMS Lucknow 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SPGIMS

Step 2: Open the recruitment/admissions page and click ‘Apply Online’ beside the recruitment notice.

Step 3: Now, register yourself by filling in the basic details like name, DOB, and phone number on the website.

Step 4: Login with your credentials and proceed to fill in the necessary details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the photo, signatures, and other documents and complete the application form.

Advertisement

Step 6: Now, proceed to pay the examination fee. The fee is Rs 1,180 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and Rs 708 for SC and ST candidates.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form and save it for future use.

>Read| UPTET 2021 Answer Key Today, How to Check, Raise Objections

SGPGIMS Lucknow 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

The application fee for the unreserved category, OBC, and EWS is Rs 1180, while for SC and ST it is Rs 708.

SGPGIMS Lucknow 2022: Selection process

The selection process will be on the basis of marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) which will be held for all posts. The CRT will consist of multiple-choice questions having a weightage of 100 marks. The exam will be held for two hours. Candidates shortlisted for some posts such as Stenographer, Personal Assistant (PA), Lower Division Assistant (LDA) after the CRT exam will be called for a skill test/technical examination. However, the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in the CRT exam only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.