Shiv Nadar University Launches 8-month Certificate Course in Cloud Computing For Early Level Professionals

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR has launched a certification programme in cloud computing in collaboration with the Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) and Jigsaw. The joint programme has been designed to equip aspiring professionals with contemporary skills that are essential to develop careers in the domains associated with cloud computing.

The programme provides detailed coverage of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other integral cloud concepts. The certificate programme will begin from August this year and will be an eight-month course designed for early-level cloud computing professionals.

Also read| IIM Udaipur Offers PG Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives

Advertisement

The programme is ideal for individuals with an undergraduate degree in science or commerce with an aggregate of 50 per cent or more. Candidates with cursory knowledge of programming language, knowledge in developing and deploying enterprise applications, knowledge of DBMS as well as ability to write SQL queries can apply for the programme. Professionals with 1-4 years of IT developer experience are also eligible to apply.

“It is abundantly evident today that Cloud Computing has become a key strategy adopted by businesses world-over to improve scalability while reducing costs and risk. This has led to an exploding demand for skills and competencies that empower enterprises to migrate, stabilize, optimize, and leverage a multiplicity of cloud services that sharpen their competitive advantage," said Dean Dr Bibek Banerjee, who leads Shiv Nadar University’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship, as well as the Academy of Continuing Education.

Read| NSDC to Offer Free Training in Digital Skills, Anyone Can Apply

Advertisement

“A report by Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce states that by 2025, 63 per cent of workers in India feel they will require training in cloud-related skills to remain relevant in the work force and progress in their careers. With this increase in demand for cloud-skilled professionals, academic institutions and the industry fully appreciate the real challenge of building professional capacity in this area," added Dr Banerjee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.