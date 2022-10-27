Shiv Nadar University Launches Analytics Olympiad, Winner to Get Rs 1 Lakh Cash

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR has invites data scientists, machine learning developers and artificial intelligence enthusiasts to showcase their data and analytics skills by participating in the second edition of Analytics Olympiad 2022, in partnership with MachineHack. The winner of the Olympias will receive a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. The runners-up in second and third position will be awarded Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 each respectively. Interested candidates can register at ace.snu.edu.in.

The two month-long “hackathon challenge will provide an opportunity for data science learners and professionals, ML developers and practitioners, analytics professionals and enthusiasts in India to showcase their skills and leadership potential in business analytics and advance or launch their careers," says the varsity. The event will continue till December 13.

The Analytics Olympiad 2022 will be held in two phases. The first phase will include participants submitting their approaches against a given problem statement. They will be required to develop a solution based on the datasets provided on the platform. The evaluation of the first phase will be done based on the leader board, and the top 10 participants will then move to the jury round. The Olympiad in its first year had received over 1000 registrations from across the country, claims the varsity.

Dr Bibek Banerjee, Dean, School of Management and Entrepreneurship and the Founding Dean of The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar University said, “The demand for skilled data science talent across sectors is rapidly growing; however not enough well-trained and skilled professionals are entering the industry every year to help bridge this excess-demand. Post-COVID, the digital economy is growing at a robust speed opening up new challenges for data driven solutions."

“The Analytics Olympiad provides a platform to Data Scientists to access and showcase their skills before industry leaders. We are looking forward to enthusiastic participation from young and creative analysts, who would benefit from this competition that will unveil path-shapers of tomorrow with relevant industry-ready skills," he added.

