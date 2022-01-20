Shiv Nadar University Launches Unified BTech Course in Electrical, Computer Engineering

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR has launched a unified BTech programme in electrical and computer engineering. The degree combines the core of existing engineering programmes in electrical and electronics as well as electronics and communications.

The multi-skill set and highly sought-after programme will offer four distinct specializations which include modern energy systems, embedded systems, and computer engineering, analog/RF and communication systems and sensors, and nano-electronics.

The programme is being introduced by the Shiv Nadar School of Engineering in alignment with the growing requirements for such professionals in the industry and academia, the varsity said. The programme will give students an edge to adapt to an ever-changing ecosystem entrenched in technology, it says.

The specialized nature of the degree will provide skills to meet the needs of the industries of electrical and computer engineering from artificial intelligence in healthcare, to manufacturing driverless cars, automotive and more, it said. “Students will be exposed to forward-thinking concepts and solutions for tomorrow’s worlds and hands-on, experiential learning opportunities along with international exchange programmes with eminent institutions. The School of Engineering at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR will also offer students an opportunity to work with major technology companies on industry-initiated projects," the university said.

“This latest offering in electrical and computer engineering is a testimony to the agile and rigorous process we follow. The emergence of computer engineering has led to a fundamental shift in the design of electrical and electronic equipment, with low-cost microprocessors/ microcontrollers being embedded in a system performing dedicated functions. A lot of hard work has gone into this essential integration of the curriculum in keeping with the times. This curriculum is quite distinct from the Computer Science programme we already offer," says Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, vice-chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

“This new programme addresses the emerging trend in industry and research in which knowledge of computer engineering becomes essential for electrical engineers where the use of the latest hardware and software analysis tools are some of the key features of this programme. It also allows a student to exercise more options in terms of Specialization in electives rather than having to commit prematurely one of the two streams defined by the two distinct BTech programmes," Dr Sandeep Sen, Dean, School of Engineering, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

