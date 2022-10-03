Shocking Video: Teacher Caught Consuming Alcohol in Hathras, Suspended

A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has come to the light. In an unsettling video that recently surfaced and quickly gained popularity on social media, a teacher was seen consuming alcohol in a classroom as the children were seen studying on the floor.

While confronting the teacher, a person capturing the video noticed what appeared to be an empty beer can on the ground next to his feet and recorded it on camera. The teacher was seen trying to hide another unopened beer can while defending himself. The film was shot in a school at D.R.B Intercollege on Friday.

Advertisement

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, shared the video on Twitter and urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against the teacher. “In a state of intoxication, the drunk master ji is teaching the girls. The video is being told of Hathras UP. If the teachers who are the creators of the children’s future do such a thing, can the future of the children be good? Take action on this teacher immediately @Uppolice," Maliwal tweeted.

The teacher, identified as Shailendra Kumar Gautam in the video, appeared to ask the person taking the video to stop recording at first. The person behind the camera warns the teacher, saying that he would record him and report his improper behaviour in front of children.

The Principal of D.R.B.Inter College in Hathras stated that a committee has been formed to conduct an investigation into this incident. Teachers have also been given strict directions to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future at the school. While this is going on, the District Information Office in Hathras has announced that the guilty teacher has been suspended.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here