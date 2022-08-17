Siliguri’s Shreyasi Gets Awarded by CERN for Her Research Related to 'Big Bang'

Shreyasi Acharya of Siliguri has been added to the list of top scientists in the world. This resident of Bharatnagar, Ward No. 24 of Siliguri Municipality has received international recognition for his physics research paper. Shreyasi’s name has become associated with four other talented researchers of the world.

Shreyasi has been awarded the Ellis Thesis Award by the European Organization for Nuclear Research or CERN, one of the largest scientific organizations in the world, for her outstanding research paper.

Satyendranath Bose’s name was associated with the scientists behind the Big Bang Theory or God Particle.

Her thesis was written on the particles produced at the moment after the proton-particle collision post the Big Bang. At the end of last year, Shreyasi wrote her thesis on the Big Bang. As she is an Associate Member of Indian CERN. So she got the opportunity to do research at CERN.

Shreyasi studied science in Siliguri till class 12th followed by studying physics at Jadavpur University. From there she joined Bhava Atomic Research Centre as a researcher. She started working in CERN from 2021. Shreyasi is currently doing research with Ellis researchers in France. Ellis Week was celebrated at CERN last week.

And there, Shreyasi’s research paper was recognized as the best. Shreyasi Acharya said in the context, “I really did not think that I would get such an honorable recognition. Of course, my parents, along with all my professors and well-wishers have contributed to it."

Parimal Acharya, the father of the researcher scholar, said, “We are very proud of Shreyasi. I was speechless with joy when I first heard the news."

