Simplilearn Offers 'Job Guarentee' for Data Science, Full Stack Development Courses

Digital-skills bootcamp Simplilearn has launched a campaign, #JobGuaranteed that assures a job upon course completion. As part of the campaign, there are two programmes — data science and full stack development. It includes a 100 per cent job guarantee (conditions apply) within 180 days of completing them along with a provision for money-back (conditions apply).

The job guarantee offering focused in this campaign provides tangible and strong reasons for aspirants to select Simplilearn to help them reach one’s ambitions and career goals, says the platform.

The Simplilearn job guarantee programmes are ideal for anyone looking for an assured start to their career in data science and full stack development. “Breaking through the clutter in the crowded and highly competitive space, the campaign educates learners on the unique offering of Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee Programme" it says.

“Culturally, Indians look for reasons, big or small, to celebrate or ask for a treat. The campaign is based on this very concept of friends and family members asking for a treat when one bags a new job," says Simplilearn.

Speaking about the campaign, Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn, said, “As a leading online Bootcamp, we are excited to launch this campaign bringing job guarantee as a core offering to aspirants, coupled with the relatable storyline of asking for a treat when one succeeds in their profession. We hope viewers will relate to the characters and find motivation to learn new skills and share their “sweet success" with their family and friends."

Commenting on the Simplilearn campaign, Carl Savio, CEO, and CCO, Bluebot Digital said, “The campaign is built around a tangible product benefit - guaranteed jobs. While conceptualizing the campaign we stumbled on a cultural insight - In our country, it’s customary to ask for a treat when a friend or family member acquires an asset or moves up in stature. And from there we built a campaign that we know will relate to all demographics."

