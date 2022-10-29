Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions: Prelims Answer Key Out, How to Raise Objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) entrance exam for admissions to class 6. The board has already released the provisional answer key of the exam. The last date to raise objections and challenge the answer key is November 3 at the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be chosen based on their scores on two exams, preliminary and main. The preliminary exam was held on October 20. Those who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to apply for the main exam. The cut off marks will be announced once the results are out. The date and time of the main exam is yet to be announced by BSEB. Both exams will cover distinct subjects, each with 150 marks for 300 marks.

Advertisement

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Go to BSEB official website

Step 2: Log in using required credentials

Step 3: Download the answer key pdf file

Step 4: Check through the answer key, click on the grievance link, if there are any objections

Step 5: Click on the objection panel

Step 6: Select questions and answers to which you want raise objections to

Step 7: Upload documents, pay fee

Step 8: Submit. Save and download for future reference

Also read| 18-Year-Old ‘Sarpanch’ in Rajasthan’s Dera Village is Bringing School Drop-Outs Back to Classes

Advertisement

Admissions will be provided to children after evaluating their performance in the entrance exam. All the students who have cleared class 5 from a recognized school are eligible for admissions, depending on their scores in the entrance exam. SAV which is often called as the topper factory is dream project of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. The residential school is known for its good results in board exams.

Read all the Latest Education News here