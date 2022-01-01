Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Main Examination for class 6 Admission to be held on January 20

The main examination for enrollment in session 2022-23 of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya will be conducted on January 20, 2022. Only the candidates who have cleared the prelims examination of the admission test will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The result for prelims admission test was declared by the Bihar Board on December 30. Nearly 1200 candidates, including 600 male and 600 female have cleared the examination and will now be appearing for the main exam.

The admit cards for the same will be uploaded by the Bihar School Examination Board on its website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, on January 3. The main examination will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be asked objective type questions to test their reasoning and mathematical abilities. The second shift will ask 150 marks questions from Hindi, English, Science and Social Science subjects. Students who pass the test will have to undergo a medical examination before joining the academic session.

Advertisement

Read| 60+ to Get 3rd Dose 9 Months After 2nd Shot, Kids to Get Covaxin Only, Centre Says in New Guidelines

Candidates who had appeared for the prelims exams can check their results online following these simple steps:

Step 1: Log on to Bihar Board’s official portal, biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the prelims result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on ‘view results’.You will be redirected to a new page featuring a list of candidates who cleared the examination.

Advertisement

Step 4: Check the result for your name/ roll number.

Step 5: Save the result for future reference.

The registration process for the SAV class 6 admission began in September for class 5 pass students between the age of 10 and 12.

Located in the Jhanjha Block of Bihar’s Jamui district, the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya offers free hostel education to candidates belonging to poor families. The fees structure is based on the candidate’s family income. In case it is less than Rs 1.5 lakh annually, there’s no fee for schooling or stay. For candidates belonging to families with annual earning of Rs 1.5 to 3 lakh and Rs 3to 5 lakh,the annual fee is Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.