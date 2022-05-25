Sisodia Meets Cambridge University Faculty, Discusses Ongoing Collaboration for Training Principals

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday met with the Cambridge University faculty to discuss the ongoing collaboration for training principals and educators and explore new ways to strengthen ties. The meeting was a part of Sisodia’s ongoing visit to the UK for the Education World Forum 2022.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in the areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and other related fields. “I am happy to see the growing interest of people to learn from our education model and reforms. Only when nations learn from each other can we build an ideal education system — one that helps students realise their potential and become conscious citizens that the world can be proud of," he said.

“Our ongoing collaboration with the Cambridge University for training principals has helped us create a positive environment in schools and introduce better administrative practices. We look forward to working with them to further implement the best school leadership practices from the world in our schools. “To provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds, it is important for our teachers to know the global best practices. In this journey of Delhi’s education revolution, Cambridge University has played a crucial role to help turn our vision into a reality, he added.

Between 2016 and 2021, about 354 officials, principals and educators from the Delhi government have visited Cambridge University for training in 12 batches, and the next batch is scheduled to visit Cambridge between 19-28 June 2022. During the course of the training that was developed by the Delhi government with Judge Business School, Cambridge University, heads of school get to visit local schools, interact with the senior leaders there and observe the teaching methods. Sisodia also visited Chesterton Community College at Cambridge University, which is one of the schools where the Delhi government’s school heads go to understand the leadership challenges as part of their training.

