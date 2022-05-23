Home » News » education-career » Sisodia to Present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London Monday

Sisodia to Present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London Monday

Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London.
Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London.

"Will present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," he tweeted.

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: May 23, 2022, 18:28 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the ‘Delhi Education Model’ at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday. “Will present ‘Delhi Education Model’ at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," he tweeted.

“Will share the story of ‘restoring faith in govt school system’ before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education," Sisodia added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: May 23, 2022, 18:28 IST