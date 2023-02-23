Home » News » education-career » Sisodia Writes to Delhi University VC Over Delay in Formation of Governing Bodies in Colleges

Sisodia, in his letter, also expressed concern over interviews that were held for hiring professors allegedly without full-fledged governing bodies

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Sisodia requested the DU VC to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 govt colleges (File Photo)
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh over the delay in the formation of governing bodies of 28 government colleges, officials said on Tuesday.

Sisodia, in his letter, also expressed concern over interviews that were held for hiring professors allegedly without full-fledged governing bodies.

“This could lead to a crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges. The experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions," he said.

He requested the DU VC to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 government colleges.

“No interviews can take place in these 28 colleges without the formation of full governing bodies as the intent of the government of NCT of Delhi is to create mechanisms whereby the first priority is given to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers," Sisodia wrote.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

last updated: February 23, 2023, 15:55 IST
