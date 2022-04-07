SIT Pune BTech Placement Over: 97% Students Placed, Highest Package at Rs 42 Lakh

The campus placement drive at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune a constituent of Symbiosis International University, has been completed for BTech students with as many as 97% of students getting jobs through the campus recruitment drive. The highest package secured by the final year student, Sanket Shevkar stood at Rs 42 lakh per annum. The median package for the batch was Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The recruitment drive saw the participation of a plethora of national and international companies spanning various industries and domains offering global opportunities to the students.

Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, said, “We are delighted to host another highly successful placement season and would like to thank the esteemed recruiters for extending their support to our students. Our outgoing BTech batch has come out with flying colours and their triumph is a testament to the industry-relevant curriculum and dynamic pedagogy followed at the institute."

SIT Pune’s Training and Placement Cell provides complete support to the visiting companies and makes arrangements for pre-placement talks, online assessments, interviews, and group discussions for its students claims the institute.

The Institute has signed academic agreements with reputed Universities for academic and research collaborations to facilitate student and faculty exchange under its Global Immersion Programme. Some of SIT Pune’s partner Universities are IUPUI, Indianapolis (USA), Ingolstadt University (Germany), Leibnitz University (Germany), Loughborough University (UK), University of Leeds (UK), Arizona State University (USA), University of Queensland (Australia), Swinburne University (Malaysia) and many more. In addition, there are international faculty engaged in co-teaching and joint research at SIT.

Established in 2008, SIT Pune currently offers BTech in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Robotics & Automation.

