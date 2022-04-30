Skill India to Upskill 4000 ISRO Technical Staff, to Offer Short-term Courses

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to upskill over 4000 technical staff at the department of space in the organisation. The ISRO technical employees will be trained in the programme over the course of next five years.

The programme is aimed at creating a formal framework for short-term courses to provide training for the skill development and capacity-building of the technical staff of ISRO as per the industry requirements, in the space domain in the country, says the official press release.

Also read| ISRO Recruitment 2022: Hiring On for JRF, RA, Research Scientist, Here’s How to Apply

Advertisement

The objective of the training programme is to boost the skills of various technical staff working across ISRO centres and units under the space department. The location of the training will be the National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) under MSDE located across India.

ISRO will jointly work with MSDE and NSTI to prepare a detailed training calendar, training curriculum, and syllabus to accomplish the larger objectives of the programme. ISRO will provide trainee kits to the trainees. The ministry will also arrange labs, workshops, classrooms, specimens, and other training facilities to effectively carry out the programme at identified NSTI in consultation with Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO).

“With the help of MSDE and its state-of-the-art training institutes across the country, the programme will impart training in specific disciplines to upgrade employees’ skillsets as per the latest industry trends and requirements," said MSDE.

“With the advent of technology and the world moving towards digitization, it is imperative that we upskill our technical staff across sectors. The upskilling of tech experts at ISRO is a step in that direction. ISRO has been a game-changer when it comes to redefining the space domain at large over the last ten years. These training programmes will enable technical personnel to embrace and augment cutting-edge technology, thereby elevating India’s standing in the space domain. We look forward to contributing to their success as they chalk a new future of the space for India," Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Read| After Cracking GATE, JEE Advanced, IIT Roorkee Student Gets Rank 1 in UPSC Engineering Services

Advertisement

MSDE will be responsible for the overall management and complete supervision of the programme for its successful execution. It had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISRO. It was signed by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary MSDE and S Somanath, Secretary Department of Space and Chairman ISRO. The same will be valid for a period of 5 years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.