'Skilling, Reskilling, Upskilling' Should be the Mantra of the Country's Youth: PM Modi

“When it comes to skills, your mantra should be ‘Skilling, ‘Reskilling’ and ‘Upskilling’. Be sure to keep an eye on what’s new in whatever area you’re in,’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. He further added an example, “if someone has done a normal course in automobile, then he will now have to re-skill himself according to the electric vehicle," he said.

“Things are changing rapidly in every field. Keep upgrading your skills according to the changing times, keep innovating. Knowing which new skill in your field will increase the power of your work manifold, it is also very important to know. So, learn new skills and share your knowledge," PM Modi said.

“It is very important that the youth of India should be equally proficient in education as well as skill," said Prime Minister Modi adding that to promote skill development at the school level, the government is also going to open more than 5000 skill hubs.

Students coming to ITI after passing 10th will also get 12th pass certificate easily through National Open School, said the minister. He also announced that in the army, a special provision has been made for the recruitment of youth who have taken technical training from ITI’s. The youth who came out of ITI’s will get a chance in the army as well, he said.

“Many courses related to coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, tele-medicine have been started in ITI’s. You are also seeing how today India is taking the lead in the field of renewable energy, in the field of solar power, in the field of electric vehicles. With the introduction of courses related to these in many of our ITI’s, it will be easier for students like you to get employment opportunities." said the PM.

“Along with skill development, it is equally important to have soft skills among the youth. This includes — how to make a business plan, what are the plans to get loan from banks, how to fill the necessary forms, how to register a new company, information related to this is also being given along with your course," he added. To support the spirit of self-employment, schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India and Standup India, which provide loan without guarantee have been introduced.

