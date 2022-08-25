Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale Today, PM Modi to Address Finalists

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 grand finale will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students participating in the grand finale via video-conferencing at 8 pm today. Over 15,000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centres to take part in the SIH finale. It has received around 29,600 in the ongoing fifth edition.

Students from more than 2,900 schools and 2,200 universities and colleges will take part in the programme. The participants will have to tackle 476 problem statements from across 53 union ministries in the finale. The winners on each problem statement will be awarded a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the winners.

The problem statements include including optical character recognition (OCR) of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts, IoT-enabled risk monitoring system in cold supply chain for perishable food items, high-resolution 3D model of terrain, and infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster struck areas, the official notice reads.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its inception and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25," Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar had earlier said, at a press conference.

“The scope of the Smart India Hackathon has been widening with every passing year, since its launch in 2017. The increased enthusiasm among participating students and problem statement providing organisations could be seen in their growing participation over the years. Every year, SIH is impacting lakhs of students and provides them with a national platform to test their educational learning for solving real-world challenges," Sarkar added.

Every year SIH has two editions — Software and hardware. Smart India Hackathon hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26. “It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to promote a spirit of innovation in the country, especially among the youth. With this vision in mind, Smart India Hackathon (SIH) was started in the year 2017. SIH is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students," the notice added.

