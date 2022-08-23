Smart India Hackathon 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact With Students on August 25

The Union Ministry of Education is all set to organize the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 this month. Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the student participants of the hackathon. PM Modi will interact with the students on August 25. The fifth edition will be held from August 25 to 29, minister of state, Subhas Sarkar informed.

Smart India Hackathon is one of the world’s biggest open innovation models aimed at inculcating the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students, Dr R S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of the Chandigarh University said. The finale will be conducted at the university from August 25 to 26, he added.

There will be 180 competitors from 30 teams competing on the Chandigarh University campus. The university was chosen as one of the 75 institutions by the ministry of education identified to participate in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The ministry of education’s innovation cell has been holding the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) since 2017 as part of a national drive to give students a forum to address urgent issues facing the administration, other ministries, departments, businesses, and other organisations.

A national programme, the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) gives students a forum to address the pressing issues facing the executive branch, various ministries, departments, businesses, and other organisations. As the largest open innovation model in the world, SIH cultivates in students a culture of product invention and problem-solving. Since 2017, SIH has been held annually in two versions. Higher education students can use SIH Hardware and Software Editions. In an effort to foster an innovative culture and a problem-solving mindset among school pupils, the Smart India Hackathon-Junior was also created this year.

