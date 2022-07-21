Smriti Irani's Son Zohr's Receives Foreign Degree With 'Folded Hands', Proud Mum Says, 'Proud, Overjoyed, Overwhelmed'

Union Minister Smriti Irani is overjoyed that her son Zohr has graduated with flying colours. Expressing her excitement and joy on social media, Smriti shared a video from his graduation ceremony on her official Instagram account. In the video posted by the Union minister, Zohr can be seen greeting others with his hands folded as namaste on the stage.

Caption penned by the proud mother read, “Your graduation today Zohr signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you… just you… I’m proud, I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed… love you much .. God bless."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, numerous comments lauding Zohr poured into the comments section. Along with Instagram users, congratulations came from actors like Vikrant Massey, Amit Sadh, and Tushar Kapoor.

The actor-turned-politician tied knots with Zubin Irani in 2001. The duo have two kids together, Zoe Irani, and Zohr Irani. Smriti often posts beautiful photos of her children and husband on her Instagram feed.

Some time back, Smriti Irani shared a bunch of family photos and accompanied it with a heartwarming note that read: “Some are often heard saying ‘they grow up so fast’ others cajole you to comfort adding that ‘one day you need to let them go’ … no matter what advice given I’m taking none … they are my babies and will always be tied to me and mine… no the nest is not empty… the young ones have flown only to come back soon… my love my life."

The erstwhile actress is a Member of Parliament from Amethi and a prominent BJP leader.

