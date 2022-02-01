SNAP 2021 Result Today at snaptest.org, How to Check

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will announce the result of its MBA entrance test — Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP) 2021 today, February 1. Those who appeared for the exam can check their SNAP result 2021 on the official website at snaptest.org. They can check and download their scorecard using their application number and password.

The SNAP result 2021 will comprise the sectional as well as the overall scores and ranks of the candidates. Those who clear the exam will be called for participation in further rounds of the selection process including a personal interview and document verification which will likely be held in the offline mode. Almost 50,000 candidates had appeared for the exam.

SNAP result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of SNAP

Step 2: Click on SNAP 2021 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required log in credentials such as your application number and password. Submit

Step 4- The SNAP result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

Apart from the scores, candidates must remember to check all the details on the result such as their name, roll number, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

SNAP 2021 was held in three phases in the computer-based test (CBT) mode across 94 test cities. The three phases were held on December 19, January 8, and 16 respectively. Candidates are allowed to sit for any of the two phases. It was held for a duration of 60 minutes and consisted of 60 marks. For every wrong attempt, 25 per cent marks will be deducted. The exam is conducted for admissions to management programmes at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) at its campuses in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. The university offers a total of 26 MBA programmes across its 16 institutes.

