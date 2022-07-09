Sneha Pareek Tops JEE Main 2022 Session 1 With Full Marks, Claims Coaching Institute Ahead of Results

Before the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result or the list of toppers, coaching institute Allen declared that a student from their institute has topped the exam. According to the coaching institute, Sneha Pareek has secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks and will be getting the rank 1 in JEE Main session 1 exams. This year only two sessions will be held at JEE Main.

The institute which has published the image of the student with her ‘perfect’ score all over social media ahead of the result claims that Pareek is a regular classroom student at Kota for the past two years. They claim to have deduced her marks based on the students’ response sheet and final answer key both of which have been released by the NTA.

While it is not unusual for a JEE Main candidate to get a full score, the declaration from a coaching institute ahead of the official announcement has attracted all kinds of reactions on social media. Last year too, had announced the name of the topper ahead of the results.

The coaching institute has been in a soup lately as more and more ed-tech platforms are opening up their physical classrooms in Kota, Rajasthan. Recently, Allen cofounder and director Brajesh Maheshwari commonly known as BM sir had released a video on social media platforms threatening teachers who leave Allen for an edtech platform. He had said, ‘sharafat ki duniya khatam‘ which can be roughly translated as ‘the world of innocence is over’.

This came ahead of Unacademy hiring over 30 top educators for its Kota Centres. Established Educators including Mohit Bhargava, Parvez Khan, Insaf Ali, Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Ashish Gupta, and more will be part of the Centre’s larger faculty team

Allen Career Institute currently has more than 10,000 teachers as per the official website. Founded on April 18, 1988 by Rajesh Maheshwari, it claims to have trained over 25 lakh students since its inception. It offers coaching for engineering entrances, IIT-JEE, JEE Main, and medical entrance, NEET.

