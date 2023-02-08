Dhruv Sanjay Jain, a native of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, is among the 20 students who have managed to secure a 100 percentile score in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 results released on Feb 7. He has also topped the engineering entrance exam from the state of Chattisgarh. Unlike most of the candidates, for Dhruv, the top rank did not come as a surprise. The class 12 student said he was confident of acing the exam, “After checking the answer key I knew that I will score more than 99 percentile in the exam."

Talking about his daily routine for his exams he said he devoted a lot of time to studying, worked hard every day, and used to take a break to refresh only once a week. Dhruv’s parents are doctors but since he was always good in math he decided in class 9 that he would want to become an engineer.

Preparing for JEE Advanced, he now is aiming to get admission at IIT Bombay. A student of Brilliant Public School, he scored 95 per cent in chemistry and 100 per cent in physics and mathematics in his JEE Main session 1. He began preparing for JEE from class 11 onwards, along with coaching classes at Aakash BYJU’S.

When asked if preparing for board exams and JEE Main together was difficult, he said, “Physics, chemistry, and maths are mostly covered, but I will still have to understand the answer writing pattern. Since only a few days are left for board exams I will mostly devote my time studying for English and physical education."

When asked what worked for him, during his exams he said, “My mathematics and physics were slightly better than chemistry so in the last few days I gave more attention to Chemistry." He says for both his board and JEE Main preparation, he relied on NCERT books. “NCERT covered most of the syllabus for both exams. For those who are planning to take JEE, I would suggest sticking to NCERT and practice mock tests as much as they can."

He says that the JEE Main previous years’ papers have given a good idea about the exam pattern. “Solving a question in preparation mode is very different from solving a paper in test mode. Solving mock tests helps students to manage all three subjects in a limited time, it helps understand that if you are stuck on a particular question how to deal with it during the examination," he added.

Dhruv used to read articles and interviews of previous year’s toppers as it always helped him learn something new and make a smart strategy. He is still thinking if he should appear for the session 2 examination, but mainly his aim is to focus on JEE Advanced 2023, which is scheduled to be held on June 4.

He says that his family was always supportive. His parents motivated him to do better even when he struggled. Dhruv’s grandfather is his ideal as he always inspired him to work hard. “Patience is the key. I used to panic a lot during examinations earlier and it used to affect my performance. Breaking down a big target into smaller parts helps in analysing each and every aspect in detail. It is always better to focus on the process and not the result." Dhruv said.

