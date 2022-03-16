Son of e-rickshaw Driver Tops Bihar Board Inter Results 2022 With 96.4% Marks

Son of an e-rickshaw driver, Sangam Raj, from Bihar’s Gopalganj has obtained the highest marks in Bihar Board class 12 board exams. Hailing from a low-income family, Sangam never let his limited resources be a barrier to his studies, he has been a studious student throughout his schooling. In his class 12 he has obtained 96.4 per cent marks.

He took board exams in the Arts stream. He has not only topped in his stream but has emerged as the top-scoring student across all three streams. His performance has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who took the Bihar Board Inter exams this year.

Sangam wants to become an IAS officer in the future and claims to have started preparing for it along with his schooling.

Talking to News18.com he said, “My parents are very happy with my results. I am happier that I could be a reason for their happiness. My marks are secondary."

Sangam is the second of three brothers in his family. His father is an e-rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, the student who has topped Bihar Board intermediate exams in the commerce field is also from a low-income family. His father is a vegetable seller.

Now, the toppers will not only get an opportunity for admission to some of the best colleges but also will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each from the Bihar Board. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The top three rank holders will also receive laptops and kindle e-readers to support their education.

This year, the overall pass percentage has seen a rise of over 2.11 percentage points as 80.15 per cent of students cracked the Bihar Board class 12 exam. A total of 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division or 60+ marks. Most of the students have scored marks in the second division with as many as 5,10,831 students. In the third division, as many as 99,550 students passed. The highest marks are obtained by Sangam Raj with 482 marks or 96.40% marks followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta who stood first in commerce with 473 (94.60%). He was closely followed by science topper Saurav Kumar who got 472 marks or 94.40%.

