SPPU's Lalit Kala Kendra Begins Admission for Music Courses

Lalit Kala Kendra, the centre for performing arts at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), is inviting applications for two certificate courses in music. The first certificate course is Marathi fine music. It will be training candidates on the basics of music. The second certificate course is on music appreciation. The last date to submit applications is July 25.

The Maharashtra Cultural Centre and Lalit Kala Kendra have collaborated to provide this opportunity to aspirants. The registration process for these two courses has been underway for a while now and this is going to be the second batch for both. Along with young students, several senior citizens enrolled themselves in the first batch.

The Marathi fine music course will be a five-month course in which professional artists will help aspiring musicians by conducting both offline and online sessions. The classes are scheduled to begin on July 18 and will be held 3 days a week. In order to apply for this course an applicant’s age should not be less than 15 years whereas his/her maximum age must not be more than 60 years. The deadline to submit applications for it is July 15.

The syllabus for Marathi fine music course includes Marathi lyric songs, devotional songs, ghazals, Lavani, and drama music. Additionally, it focuses on vocabulary, singing and voice modulation, use of the microphone, notation, and more.

The music appreciation course will last for four months and will be conducted online every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Sessions will be held for 2 hours starting from 6 pm to 8 pm. Here candidates will get to learn from expert lectures, artist presentations, recordings, and short films. It should also be mentioned that there are no age restrictions to take admission for this course.

The music appreciation course is meant for listeners who are curious about how to enjoy music, as well as dance, drama, and film music. It will cover music from all over the world, streams of folk music, Indian classical music, musical instruments, and gharanas.

