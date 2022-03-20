Sri Lanka Cancels School Exams Due to Shortage of Printing Paper Amid Economic Crisis

Amid an economic crisis, Sri Lanka has cancelled exams for school students in the Western Province of the country. According to officials, Sri Lanka has ran out of printing paper with Colombo not having enough amount to import printing papers.

The term tests were scheduled for a week from Monday, March 21 but had been postponed indefinitely due to printing paper shortage, reported Free Press Journal. Sri Lanka is seeing its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. The exams have been cancelled for millions of school students.

“School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink," the department of Education of the Western Province said.

The classes 9, 10 and 11 term exam were to be held as part of the continuous assessment process to check if students are eligible to be promoted to the next classs at the end of the year.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis which has brought on by a shortage of foreign reserves, finance essential imports, among others, saw the country run low on food, petrol, diesel, cooking gas, milk powder and even medicines. Due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine , the tourism sector has also been hit now. The country’s tourism sector, which has seen its worst days since 2019 because of Easter Bombings and Covid-19 lockdowns, has now become collateral damage due to the war.

Comprising of 22 million people, the country’s government had asked China to help put off debt payments. However, there has been no official response from Beijing yet. The country will seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to resolve its foreign debt. IMF, on Friday, has confirmed it was considering President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s request to discuss a bailout.

