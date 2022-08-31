SRIRAM’s IAS Announces Scholarships for Economically Backward Students

Sriram’s IAS, a coaching institute, has announced scholarships for deserving students based on the income and EWS certificate. The institute is offering a 10 percent scholarship discount to the economically weaker section of students. Those with other unfavourable circumstances, including physical disabilities, and loss of the breadwinner of the family, will also be taken into consideration post fact checking, claimed the institute. The institute is starting its new batch from September 5 and 19.

Besides the scholarship facility, SRIRAM’s IAS has extended its support by enabling coaching to UPSC aspirants who cannot afford a coaching program. These candidates are offered a convenient EMI facility, which is available for up to 18 months. The premier institute is about to start its scholarship this year, and other discounts related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disabilities are valid throughout the year.

Speaking about the initiative, Sri Ram Srirangam, Founder & Director of SRIRAM’s IAS said, “Our scholarship program will help deserving students fulfil their dream with full potential without any financial burden or instability. We are confident that more students will show interest in joining our coaching online and offline programs through our scholarship initiative."

The fresh batch of the Civil Services coaching program 2023 of SRIRAM’s IAS is starting on September 5 and 19, which includes courses like General Studies Comprehensive, General Studies Module, and Optional Subject.

There are many such opportunities for students belonging to weaker economic section that can help them prepare for exam and make them skilled.

The IIT Madras and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have launched an online platform to offer free training to candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). In another news, a group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas.

The Lift for Upliftment (LFU) project, which began in 2015, has helped over a hundred students from poor families clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), an all-India pre-medical entrance test for MBBS and other courses.

