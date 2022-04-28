SRM Institute to Offer MBA, BBA in Digital Marketing, BCA in Data Science & Other Degrees Online Too

Soon students will be able to study some of the most popular courses offered by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in online mode. MBA, MCA, MCom, BBA in Digital Marketing, and BCA in Data Science courses by the institute will also be available in online mode.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Directorate of Online Education) has collaborated with Jaro Education - an ed-tech platform to offer these courses in digital form. With UGC allowing students to seek admission in more than one courses and more than one college at the same time, online courses by top colleges are expected to rise.

These interactive online programs structure includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning involving case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, and graded assignments which can help students attain a globally recognised degree and managerial skills together, claim the institute.

Delhi University's St Stephen College Wants to Give 85% Weightage to CUET, DU Seeks Legal Opinion Jaro Education’s CEO, Ranjita Raman said, “We’re elated to collaborate with SRM IST. This collaboration underscores our dedication and commitment to developing the next generation of professional talent. The programs will equip learners with a unique and one of its kind opportunity to obtain in-depth and hands-on experience by working on demanding and effective digitalized projects along with their jobs." Read|IIT Jodhpur Researchers Have Found Low-cost AI Algorithm to Detect Cataracts Dr Manoranjan. Pon. Ram, director of Online Education, SRM Institute of Science and Technology said, “Great journey of reaching the unreached through digital marketing services of Jaro Education. The multimodal reach of Jaro Education is leveraged with the brand name of SRMIST for ultimate success." Meanwhile, in another news, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the SRMJEEE 2022 result date for phase 2. Candidates who appeared in the SRM BTech exam phase 2 will be able to check their SRMJEEE results 2022 on April 30. The SRMJEEE phase 2 result date has been announced at srmist.edu.in. To download the result of SRMJEEE 2022, students will have to login to the portal using their email id and password. Advertisement

