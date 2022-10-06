SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 Posts, Salary up to Rs 69,100

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is conducting a mass hiring of candidates eligible for constable posts. Interested candidates must check out the detailed notification of SSC constable recruitment by visiting the official site- ssbrectt.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 399 constable (general duty) positions under the sports quota. However, it is to be noted by the aspirants that the vacancies may increase or decrease as per the needs of SSB.

SSB Constable Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates should have matriculation (passing certificate of Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. The age limit of the applicants should not be less than 18 years and not more than 23 years. Candidates should make sure that they match the eligibility requirements else their applications are not going to be accepted.

SSB Constable Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 100 fees in the form of a demand draft and send it via Indian postal order to get themselves registered. Though SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from paying the fee amount.

SSB Constable Recruitment: Salary

Those who get selected will be receiving a monthly pay between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

In related news, Anis Dayal Singh, the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was appointed as the Chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Singh to take over as SSB chief after his batchmate S. L. Thaosen was transferred to the position of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Singh, who previously served as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, will hold the additional charge of SSB chief until the regular incumbent joins or until further orders are issued.

