SSC Cancels Hiring of Conservation Assistant Post

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice informing the cancellation of the selection process of conservation assistant. The selection for the post of phase 9 has been pulled down due to administrative reasons. SSC released the notification on February 9 on its official website ssc.nic.in stating the cancellation of the post.

In its notice, the commission mentioned that the decision has been taken due to some administrative reasons. The commission was supposed to fill the vacancy for two posts of conservation assistant, one for the unreserved category and the second for other backward classes. The postcode issued in the cancellation notice is WR10721. As stated in the official notice, the post was advertised under the phase-9 selection posts of 2021.

Earlier, the commission postponed the phase 9 examinations due to the assembly elections in three major states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. The exam was supposed to be held between February 2 and February 10. However, SSC has not announced the revised dates.

In the notice released on January 17, the commission wrote, “Due to announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five states, the commission has decided to postpone the Selection Post Examinations, Phase IX, 2019,"

Apart from the cancelled post, the phase 9 examination is to be conducted for various government posts including physiotherapist, junior engineer, scientific analyst, assistant, and botanical assistant. The exam will be held in the computer-based format at different centres in India.

The commission has also released the final answer key for the examination held for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs (Paper-II). One more good news is there for the students who are still waiting for their Combined Graduate Level 2019 result. The commission is all set to release the final result of SSC CGL 2019 on February 15.

