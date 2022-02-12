SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Answer Key Released; How to Raise Objection

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the tentative answer keys along with response sheets for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier II) 2020. Candidates who want to check the answer key can visit the official SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in and check the answer keys. Further, candidates can also raise objections in the answer key, see how.

SSC CGL exam (Tier II) answer keys 2020: How to check?

Step 1. Candidates will first have to visit the SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in

Advertisement

Step 2. Then click on the link - ‘Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level examination (Tier II) 2020’

Step 3. Once a new page will open, click on ‘Link for Candidates’ response sheets, tentative answer sheets, and submission of representation’

Read|>SSC CHSL, CGL Result in Feb, GD Constable in April, Calendar Released

Step 4. Challenge System page will open, then select ‘Combined Graduate Level examination (Tier II) 2020’ and Submit

Step 5. One candidate login page will open, login using roll number and password

Step 6. Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Candidates are advised to download the answer keys and response sheets and take a print out for future need.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 15, 2022 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. The Commission had conducted the Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 on January 28 and January 29, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates here.