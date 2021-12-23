SSC CGL 2021 Notification to Release Today: Application Process, Eligibility, Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Level tier 1 recruitment examination today, December 23. Aspirants may log on to SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, to complete the registration process on or before the last date of application, January 23. The SSC CGL examination is conducted to fill in various vacancies in group B and C at different ministries, government organisations and departments.

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 examination of SSC CGL 2021 will advance to Tier 2 and 3 of the recruitment process. The dates for Tier 2 and 3 examinations of SSC CGL 2021 will be released after the announcement of the Tier 1 examination results.

SSC CGL 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of application process- December 23

Last Date to apply- January 23, 2022

Examination- April 2022

SSC CGL 2021: Documents Required

After registering on SSC’s portal, the candidates need to head to the SSC- CGL 2021 application where they will be needed to attach soft copies of the following documents

- Class 10 mark sheet

- Class 12 mark sheet

- Marksheet and certificate of graduation

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- PwD certificate (if applicable)

- Passport size photograph

- Image of candidate’s signature

- Aadhaar or any other valid photo ID

SSC CGL 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the SSC- CGL 2021, candidates first need to register on SSC’s portal using an email id and phone number. Once that’s done-

Step 1: Log on to SSC’s website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: You will be redirected to the application form page where you will be required to enter details like Aadhaar Number, Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, category and other information.

Step 4: Verify the application with OTPs received on your mobile and email.

Step 5: Submit application

SSC CGL 2021: Eligibility

>Education: To be eligible for the SSC CGL recruitment examination, the candidates must have passed graduation in any subject. Candidates currently in the final year of their graduation may also apply. For detailed eligibility criteria, according to the post, aspirants may refer to the official advertisement.

