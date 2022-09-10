SSC CGL 2022-23 Application Forms Today, Check How to Register

The Staff Selection Commission will begin the SSC CGL applications today, September 10. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam at the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the applications is October 10.

To be eligible for the SSC CGL recruitment examination, candidates must have cleared graduation or are currently in the final year of their college may also apply. The detailed recruitment notification including the educational qualification will be released today. The selection will be done via a two tier exam.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Applications: Documents needed

Advertisement

- Class 10, 12 mark sheets

- Marksheet and certificate of graduation

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Passport size photograph

- Image of candidate’s signature

- Aadhaar or any other valid photo ID

SSC CGL 2022-23 Applications: How to Apply

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the notification link

Step 3. Register yourself by giving all details and then start filling the application form.

Step 4. Upload the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5. After submitting, ake a print of the SSC CGL Recruitment 2022-23 form for future reference.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Applications: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 to apply for this recruitment. Those applying under SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates, are exempted from the payment of application fee.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Applications: Exam pattern

The exam is usually conducted for one hour. It consists of four sections, and comprises of a total of 100 question, 25 each for general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language and comprehension. The tier I exam will be of 200 marks. There is negative marking of 0.5 marks for incorrect answers.

For tier 2, exams will be of total 800 marks will the above same sections. There will be essays, precis, letter, applications writing etc, on English /Hindi. It will be held for duration of one hour. The total marks is 100. Candidates who clear tier 2 will be given computer proficiency test or skill test and document verification.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here