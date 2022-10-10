SSC CGL 2022 Registration Date Extended till October 13

The online registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) till October 13. Aspirants who were not able to register themselves previously can now do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2022: Exam pattern

The Staff Selection Commission of India will be conducting SSC CGL 2022 Exam in two stages: Tier-1 and Tier-2. Candidates must note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 is qualifying in nature and will be compulsory for all. It will be conducted online and the exam will comprise 4 sections with a total of 100 multiple-choice questions with a maximum mark being 200. Each wrong answer will cost a negative marking of 0.50.

Advertisement

The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam will be divided into three parts: Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3. Paper I (required for all positions), Paper II for candidates applying for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) positions in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Paper III for candidates applying for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer positions.

SSC CGL 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the website, ssc.nic.in on any browser.

Step 2. Go to the ‘Latest News’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3. Now navigate to the SSC CGL 2022 link and click on it.

Step 4. Register and create your login information.

Step 5. Log in, fill out the necessary details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee online.

Step 6. Once the form has been submitted, candidates should print it for future reference.

Advertisement

The final selection for the vacancies announced through the SSC CGL 2022 exam will be done based on the marks scored in SSC CGL Tier 2. For more details, candidates are advised to check out the official site of the Staff Selection Commission.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here