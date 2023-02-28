The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) answer key on ssc.nic.in. The Commission declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) 2022 on February 9.

“Candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.02.2023 (07:00 PM) to 13.03.2023 (07:00 PM)," reads an official notice.

The facility to access the answer key and question papers will be available till March 13, 2023, up to 7:00 PM. In the notification, the Commission has also informed that in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the applicants, it has been decided to upload the final answer keys along with the question paper(s) on the main website of the SSC.

CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the main site, go to the ‘Latest News’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads – “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)".

Step 4: As a PDF file opens, scroll down to the bottom and click on the link given.

Step 5: Then enter the login details and avail the CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 and Question Papers.

Step 6: Check, save and download the CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022

The Staff Selection Commission released the examination schedule for the CGL 2022 Tier 2. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and the second shift from 2:00 PM. More than 62,000 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination this year. Candidates were selected based on the marks scored in Tier 1 Examination.

