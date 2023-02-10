The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier I results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Examination (Tier-I) can check their results on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in. Based on the marks scored in tier-I exam, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in tier-II examination.

“Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), and all posts other than AAOs & JSO (List-3)," the official notice read. According to the schedule, the tier I examination was held from December 1 to December 13 last year in computer-based mode.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the result section that is on the main page.

Step 3: A new window will open where candidates need to click on the ‘SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022’ link.

Step 4: A PDF file will open, you can now check your result.

Step 5: Save and download the page. Also, keep a hard copy of the SSC CGL Tier I Result for the future.

A total of 33,55,194 applicants had registered for the SSC CGL tier I exam. Out of which, 3,86,652 aspirants are shortlisted for the SSC CGL tier-II exam. Additionally, only 16,16,687 (48.18 per cent) candidates appeared in the exam (of all the registered candidates), while nearly 17,38,507 (51.82 per cent) applicants did not appear for the same, reports added.

Candidates who are shortlisted will now appear in the Combined Graduate Level tier-2 exam which is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 7 this year. Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission will fill up a total of 37,409 vacancies in the organisation.

