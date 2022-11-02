SSC CHSL 2022: Application Process Starts on November 5, Know List of Documents Needed

The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL Exam) 2022 application process is set to begin on November 5. As per the exam calendar released by the commission, candidates can apply online for the CHSL exam until December 4.

The application fee for SSC CHSL 2022 is Rs 100. However, there is no fee demanded from female, SC, ST, physically challenged, or ex-serviceman applicants.

SSC CHSL 2022: Vacancies

Thousands of vacancies in government offices are filled through the SSC CHSL exam, and lakhs of candidates apply for it. The total number of vacancies for this year has not yet been announced. In 2021, SSC introduced 4893 vacancies.

The SSC CHSL will be held to recruit eligible candidates for positions such as lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistants (PA), sorting assistants (SA), and data entry operator (DEO) across ministries and government offices.

SSC CHSL 2022: Eligibility

Age limit- Candidates applying for various positions during the CHSL recruitment process should be between the ages of 18 and 27.

Educational Qualification- Candidates applying for SSC CHSL 2022 must have completed their 12th grade from a recognised board. In case, a vacancy for the position of DEO becomes available at CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India), the candidate applying for that post should have passed class 12 from the science stream with Math as a subject.

SSC CHSL 2022: List of documents needed to complete the application form

1. Valid ID Proof of the Candidate: Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence.

2. Caste Certificate of the Candidate.

3. Debit/Credit Card for paying the application form fee.

4. Mark sheets of classes 10 and 12.

5. Recent Passport-Size Photograph.

6. Signature of the Candidate.

SSC CHSL 2022: Exam Pattern

The tier-I will be a descriptive paper, skill test, or type test. It will be computer-based featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions only. For every right answer, students will be given two marks and 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Those who clear the tier-I exam will be eligible for tier-II. Tier-II exam will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks in pen and paper mode. The duration of the paper will be for one hour.

The SSC conducts this national-level exam yearly for the recruitment of higher secondary qualified candidates for different departments of the Indian government. For more details on the application process and the exam, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of SSC.

