SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Postponed, to be Released on December 6

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on November 3 released a notification postponing the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination notice by a month. As per the update, the SSC CHSL exam notification will now be released on December 6 instead of November 5. Candidates may check the official notification and other crucial exam rules at the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022," reads the official notice. The tier I exam for this session was scheduled to take place in February-March 2023. However, it is expected that this will face delays.

The details about the CHSL 2022 exam schedule, along with the application process will be cleared in the notice. The SSC CHSL examination is conducted in three phases or tiers every year. The 2022-23 exam will also follow the same pattern. The first Tier comprises a computer-based examination, while Tier II is a descriptive paper. The third and final phase of the recruitment test is skillset/typing.

A person is required to have at least cleared and received a certificate for class 12 or any other equivalent exam to be eligible for the SSC CHSL test. The minimum age of candidates applying for the posts should be 18. Candidates seeking a job via the exam can be 27 years at maximum. However, there is a provision for age relaxation for reserved category students.

The application fee for applying to the SSC CHSL is Rs 100. However, contenders belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation, as well as women candidates, can apply free of cost. The SSC CHSL exam is a recruitment process that inducts people to fill up posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator.

