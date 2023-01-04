SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Process Closes Today at ssc.nic.in, Know how to Apply for 4500 Posts

Staff Selection Commission will close the Combined Higher Secondary Level, SSC CHSL 2022 registration today, January 4, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register for the SSC CHSL exam can visit the official website- ssc.nic.in and apply. SSC CHSL 2022 application window will remain open till 11 pm.

As per the official schedule, the last date to make the online fee payment is tomorrow. The application form correction window will be opened for candidates from January 9 to January 10, till 11 pm.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: How to Apply

Step - 1 Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Step – 2 Select ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022’ and click on ’Apply’.

Step – 3 Register yourself by filling in basic details and then login using our credentials.

Step – 4 Fill the application form and provide the necessary details and documents.

Step – 5 Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step – 6 Save the application for future reference.

As mentioned in the notification, the schedule of SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 is February- March 2023 and the Commission will notify later about the schedule for SSLC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2023.

The exam is being conducted to fill approximately 4,500 vacant Group C posts in various ministries, departments, and offices of the government of India and various constitutional bodies. These include posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

The 2022 SSC CHSL examination will be held in two tiers in computer-based format. The Tier-I paper will consist of four parts having 25 questions each of different subjects. The subjects include English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple choice questions with negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect response. Candidates will get a total of 60 minutes to write the Tier-I paper.

