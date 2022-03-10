SSC CHSL, CGL Schedule Released at ssc.nic.in, Exams from April 11

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 examination. The Tier 1 exams for CGL will begin from April 11 whereas CHSL tier 1 exams will start from May 25. The notification with the complete schedule has been released on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has decided to conduct various exams in the months of April, May and June. As per the schedule released by SSC, the CGL tier 1 examination will be conducted from April 11 to April 21. After completion of the CGL tier 1 examination, the commission has scheduled the CHSL tier 1 examination from May 24 to June 10.

The dates, however, may change as per the situations and government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the candidates should check the website from time to time for updates.

Earlier, the commission released the notification on February 1 for inviting the applications for CGL and CHSL examination for various posts. The last date to apply was March 7. SSC invited CGL applications for recruitment for Group B and Group C positions.

The vacancies will be filled for various departments, such as Assistant Audit Officer, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, Assistants, Auditors, Accountants and so on. At the same time, the SSC CHSL recruitment examinations will be conducted for posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators. The posts are open for various Ministries, Departments and Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies and Tribunals.

People who have passed their senior secondary examination are eligible to apply for CHSL posts. However, people who hold a graduation degree in any discipline become eligible for the CGL examination. The detailed syllabus and examination pattern is also available on the official website of SSC.

