SSC CHSL Notification Soon, Here's What to Expect

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment notification will be released on February 1 on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the tentative exam calendar released by the SSC, the registration process for the CHSL exams will continue till March 7. The final date of examinations, however, will be confirmed by the commissions at a later stage of the process. SSC plans to conduct a total of 15 recruitment exams between April 2022 and June 2023.

The SSC CHSL recruitment tier-1 exam is likely to be conducted in May 2022 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who will clear the tier-1 exam will be eligible to appear in tier-2 exam. In the second part of the exam, the commission will conduct a typing/skill test.

SSC CHSL 2022: Eligbility criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates who have cleared class 12 will be eligible to apply for the exams.

>Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 27 years to register fr the exam. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per rules. There will be a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates and five years for SC and ST category candidates.

SSC CHSL 2022: Number of vacancies last year

Last year there were 4726 vacancies for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, post assistant/ sorting assistant, and data entry operator across various ministries, departments, and offices.

Meanwhile, SSC, in its notification dated November 5 has instructed the candidates to submit their biometric data like photographs and left thumb impression (LTI) at the time of exiting the computer labs after the examination. The commission has asked the candidates appearing for the exams to cooperate in this process.

“Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates," reads the official statement. Earlier, only entry verifications were conducted. The rule is mandatory not just for SSC CHSL but all other exams including the Combined Graduate Level exams (CGLE), stenographer exams, constable GD, etc.

