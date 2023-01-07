SSC CPO Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2022, paper I. The answer key is now available for download on the official website — ssc.nic.in. There are 68,364 total candidates who have been selected to participate in the PET/ PST phase.

The Regional Offices of the Commission will announce the schedule in due course. The Central Armed Police Forces will administer the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Of the total number of candidates chosen, 63,945 are men and 4,419 are women.

The SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) paper 1 exam 2022 was administered using computer-based testing (CBT) from November 9 to November 11, 2022, and the results were released on December 27. Candidates can now access their respective question papers and their final answer keys on the official website from 4 pm on January 6 to 4 PM on January 21.

The final answer keys will be uploaded concurrently with the Question Paper in order to increase transparency in the examination process and protect the interests of the applicants.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the homepage ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022’

Step 3: From here, download the SSC CPO Answer Key PDF 2022

Step 4: Select ‘Finale Answer Keys: Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022- Click Here’

Step 5: Enter the login credentials like the roll number and password

Step 6: Download SSC SI Final Answer Key 2022

Step 7: Take a printout of the Answer key for future reference.

The paper 1 exam took two hours to complete and was evaluated out of 200 marks. This test included questions on general knowledge and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension. A candidate received one mark for each correct response, and 0.25 points were deducted for each incorrect response. On November 2, 2022, the SSC made available the admit card for Paper 1 of the recruiting process for 4300 Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

