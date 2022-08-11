SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 4300 Posts of Sub-Inspectors in CAPF, Delhi Police

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notice for hiring sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 30. Candidates can also apply for editing the application form from September 1. A total of 735 vacancies are on offer.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates need to clear three stages of the exam including a written exam of paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Endurance Test (PET), paper-II, and a detailed medical examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

Questions in both papers will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II, and III of Paper-I. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer on paper-I and paper-II. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

SSC CPO Recruitment: Vacancies

Total: 4300

Delhi male sub-inspector: 228

Delhi female sub-inspector: 112

SI in CAPF: 3960

There are a total of 228 vacancies for sub-inspectors in Delhi Police for male candidates and 112 for females. For SI posts in CAPFs, there are as many as 395 posts are open.

SSC CPO Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be in the age group of 20 to 25 years. For candidates belonging to reserved category, there will be relaxations in upper age as per govt norms.

Education: The applicants should have at least a bachelor’s degree to be eligible to apply.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on new registration, fill in details, register

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Pay fee, submit

SSC CPO: Fee

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 100 per application form. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),

Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

SSC CPO Recruitment: Salary

For the post of sub-inspectors in CAPFs, candidates will get a salary in the bracket from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For sub-instructors in Delhi Police, the salary will be in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

