SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Apply for 835 Posts, Salary Up to Rs 81,100

The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is for a total 835 vacancies, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates. Eligible candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in and delhipolice.gov.in. The last date for the applying for the recruitment drive is June 16.

Once the application process is over, candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from June 21 to 25. The notification also informed that the Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in September 2022. The exam would be conducted in English and Hindi only, however, the exact dates are not yet out.

Read | UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 Notification Today, Exam on September 4

Advertisement

“The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs," read the official notification. It added that “Admission certificates for Computer Based Examination will be uploaded on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices of the Staff Selection Commission and a ‘Notice’ about information regarding Admit card/Admission Certificate will be provided on the website of Delhi Police."

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST category and 3 years for OBC candidates. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: Candidates 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of the application form.

Professional Attainments: Speed in English and Hindi typing should be 30 words per minute and 25 words per minute, respectively.

Advertisement

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Salary

Those who will get selected will receive salary as per the pay level four and will be between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, informed the notice.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.