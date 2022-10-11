SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Less Than 40% of Registered Candidates Appear for Exam on First Day

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Exam (Ministerial) 2022 began on Monday, October 10. However, less than 40 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in the exam. According to the Live Hindustan report, out of 81,036 candidates who applied, only 30,639 candidates took the exam on the first day. In Prayagraj, only 1982 candidates out of 6421 appeared for the exam.

This recruitment drive will fill 835 Head Constable vacancies in the Delhi Police. Out of the total 835 vacancies, 559 are for male candidates and the remaining 276 are for female candidates. The Central Zone of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is administering the computer-based test in 17 cities across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Applications for this position were accepted until June 16. The recruitment exam is slated to conclude on October 20. The 90-minute examination is being conducted in three shifts: 9:00 am to 10:30 am, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark whereas a wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of 0.50 marks.

Meanwhile, candidates who took the exam on the Monday shift shared their feedback. According to them, the overall level of the examination was easy to moderate. They said that they could easily attempt 75 to 89 questions, reported Jagran Josh.

Five subjects were covered in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam. The questions asked in the English language and computer were relatively simple. The remaining three subjects’ questions, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were of a moderate level, the report claimed.

The exam for 850 Delhi Police Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele Printer Operator (TPO)) positions will be held on October 27 and 28. Selected candidates in this recruitment exam will receive a salary as per the pay level four and will be between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

