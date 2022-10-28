The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begin the application process for the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24369 vacancies. With the release of the notification, the online application registration process has started on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

SSC GD Recruitment: Vacancies

BSF: 10497

CISF: 100

CRPF: 8911

SSB: 1284

ITBP: 1613

AR: 1697

SSF:103

SSC GD Recruitment: Eligibility

Age- The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023.

Education Qualification- The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

SSC GD Recruitment: Salary

The pay scale is Rs 18,000 to 56,900 for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Rs 21,700 to 69,100 for all other posts.

SSC GD Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC GD Recruitment: Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

SSC GD Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Register and then login

Step 3. Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD

Step 4. Fill out the form and pay the fees

Step 5. Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

The commission will conduct the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for recruitment of all the posts in the month of January 2023. For more details candidates can visit the official website and check the notification.

